Kartik Aaryan Fans Go Crazy; Others Stand Divided

  Shehzada Movie Review LIVE: Kartik Aaryan Fans Go Crazy; Others Stand Divided

Shehzada Movie Review Live Updates: Fans go crazy as Kartik Aaryan takes over the screens with his comedy timings, one-liners, action sequences. Watch the public’s reaction LIVE below

Shehzada Movie Review LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada has finally hit the screens today, February 17 amid a huge buzz around its release. The Rohit Dhawan directorial has action, drama, and romance and that’s what Kartik Aaryan fans want to see in him. As the first day-first show started, the netizens started sharing their reviews. Kartik Aaryan fans are excited yet crazy, isn’t that obvious? However, the others, as an audience has given mixed reactions to Shehzada.

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu superhit action- drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is loaded with strong action, funny one-liners, and a touch of comedy in the dialogues but it seems the story fails to hold strongly. Though fans hail Kartik Aaryan, we’ll see what others are saying about the film.

Shehzada also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar.

  • 11:29 AM IST


    Shehzada Honest Review: Allu Arjun Fans Are Disappointed With Kartik Aaryan | A Allu Arjun fan took to his Twitter handle to share an honest review on Shehzada. He said, “Aisa lag raha hai sasta repeat telecast dekh raha hoon”.



  • 11:27 AM IST


    Shehzada on Burj Khalifa: Kartik Aaryan took over the iconic Burj Khalifa and showcased the promotional teaser of Shehzada. Watch the video below.



  • 11:25 AM IST


    Shehzada Movie Update: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film releases on 3000 screens in India amounting to approx. 1825 cinema halls.



  • 11:11 AM IST


    Shehzada Review: The internet is divided with Shehzada’s reviews. As Shehzada is the remake of South sensation Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, netizens compare Kartik with Allu. A user said, “No one can come close to Allu in that role”.



  • 10:56 AM IST


    Shehzada Review: In the film, Kriti Sanon looked stunning and fans also appreciated Paresh Rawal for delivering a great performance.



  • 10:55 AM IST


    Shehzada LIVE Review: Kartik Aaryan’s fans celebrate Shehzada | Fans of Kartik Aaryan gather in huge numbers to celebrate the actor.



  • 10:53 AM IST


    Shehzada Review LIVE: Kartik Aaryan’s unique screen presence and impressive dialogues have won the hearts of the audience.







Published Date: February 17, 2023 10:39 AM IST







