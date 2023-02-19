Kartik Aaryan Film Performs, But Less Than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Check Detailed Report

Home

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Performs, But Less Than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Check Detailed Report

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is performing decently on its first and second days at the box office. The theatre occupancy is low, so, therefore the numbers are not coming that big. However, if we see generally, Shehzada has earned Rs 13 crore within two days at the box office and this number is not that bad. Because we know, that Kartik Aaryan has given us monster blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, therefore, we are expecting the same from Shehzada.

As per the early estimates, Shehzada has earned Rs 7 crore India net on its second day. The film didn’t show much growth on Saturday with the Maha Shivratri holiday. The Rohit Dhawan directorial earned Rs 6 crores on its opening day. This brings the two-day collections to Rs 13 crores. The report further predicted that Shehzada will collect Rs 20-21 crores over the weekend. However, the real test for the film will begin from Monday onwards.

#Shehzada box office collections in national chains on day 1 & day 2: Friday [17th Feb, 23]⁰Pvr – 1.47 cr⁰Inox- 92 lacs⁰Cinepolis – 53 lacs⁰Total- 2.92 cr Saturday [18th Feb, 23] Mahashiv Ratri⁰Pvr- 1.52 cr ⁰Inox- 1.05 cr⁰Cinepolis- 63 lacs ⁰Total- 3.30 cr https://t.co/CmUXk8o7RZ pic.twitter.com/eUg3ZKZBSu — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) February 18, 2023

Shehzada has tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which has been in the theatres for over three weeks and Marvel’s latest release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Shehzada was initially supposed to release on February 10, however, the makers pushed the release for a week to avoid the clash with Pathaan.











