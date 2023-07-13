Home

Entertainment

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan gives a shoutout to Kabir Khan as shoot begins

Chandu Champion is a sports drama that will see Kartik Aaryan essaying the role of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer. Murlikant Petkar is India’s first Paralympic gold medallist.

Chandu Champion will be released on Eid al-Adha 2024. (Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha. His portrayal of Satyaprem in the movie is earning him applause from film lovers. It was only a few months back that the actor confirmed that he will be collaborating with director Kabir Khan for his next film. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has given another treat to his fans. Kartik Aaryan made an announcement confirming that the shoot for his next film, Chandu Champion has begun. As the film went on floors, the actor dropped a picture of himself with Kabir Khan, along with a heartfelt note.

Kartik Aaryan With Kabir Khan

Sharing an adorable picture with Kabir Khan on his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan penned, “And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins… with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion.” In the picture, we can see Kartik with a big grin on his face pointing his fingers at Kabir Khan. The director holds a clapper board in his hands and looks enthusiastic.

As soon as Kartik Aaryan dropped the picture on Instagram, fans started pouring in their best wishes for the actor and this upcoming film. One fan wrote, “Damnnn excitement level is on high.” Another one commented, “@kartikaaryan as Sonu, Guddu, Chintu, Raghu, Bantu, Sattu & now Chandu.. IK you’re gonna kill it as always, all the best champ, can’t wait to witness another blockbuster!! .” An account remarked, “Another Iconic one of your career toooo!”

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a sports drama that will see Kartik Aaryan essaying the role of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer, who became India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the upcoming film may star Shraddha Kapoor opposite Kartik. Earlier, reports circulated that Shraddha has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Chandu Champion will be released on Eid al-Adha 2024.

Speaking about the film, a source informed Bollywood Hungama that “Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala feel that the title is apt for the film as it goes well with the journey of the character. While it’s quirky, it also attempts to create a memory of what Bajrangi Bhaijaan did back in 2005. The director and producer duo are attempting to create a conversation around the film and also push people to discuss the title.”















