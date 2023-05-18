Home

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Recreate Old-School Romance in Musical Love Story

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are once again back to mesmerize their fans and followers with their new love story. The actors who have previously worked together in Aneez Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Their romantic song Hum Nashe Me To Nahi from BB 2 was hailed by movie buffs. Now, the teaser of their romantic-drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha was released. The Sameer Vidwans directorial is one of the most awaited films of 2023 as Kartik and Kiara once again reunite for their grand romance. Kartik and Kiara took to their Instagram handle and shared the teaser.

CHECK OUT SATYAPRREM KI KATHA’S VIRAL TEASER:

KARTIK AARYAN-KIARA ADVANI’S UPCOMING LOVE STORY GETS A THUMBS UP FROM NETIZENS

Kartik captioned his post as “Aansoo uske ho…par.. Aankhein meri ho (May her tears fall from my eyes) #SatyaPremKiKatha 🤍 #29thJun. Kartik’s heart-touching poetic lines can be heard in the clip. The actor says in the video “Batain, jo kabhi puri na ho. Wadein, jo adhure na ho. Hasi, jo kabhi kam na ho. Ankhein jo kabhi num na ho. Aur Agar ho to bas itna zaroor ho, aansoo uske ho, aur aankhein meri ho (May we have conversations that never end. May we always keep our promises. May our laughter never end. May our eyes never tear up. And if they do, may her tears fall from my eyes).” Kartik and Kiara can be seen posing together in a shikara (traditional boat) and also going for a bike ride in the mountains. Kiara also tries a jewellery during a shopping spree in the teaser. A fan commented “Looks great bhai 🔥 All the best for this one ✨.” Another fan wrote “sse bolte Blockbuster bhai 🔥❤️ likh kar lelo yeh saare record tod degi.” A netizen also commented “AANSOO USKI HO, PAR AANKHEIN MERI HO – that dialogue 😭💔.” A user also opined “Kartik, I can tell that you’ve put your whole heart and soul into this ❤️.”

