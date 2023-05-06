Kartik Aaryan Pens a Heartfelt Note as he Opens up on His Mothers Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Home

Kartik Aaryan Pens a Heartfelt Note as he Opens up on His Mother’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Kartik Aaryan recently wrote an emotional note dedicated to his mother Mala Tiwari as he opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Kartik Aaryan Pens a Heartfelt Note For His Mother: Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan base due to his energetic performances and hard work which earned him accolades and commercial success of his movies. The actor, who has an interesting lineup of films releasing this year, had to face hardships in his personal life as well. Kartik penned a heartfelt note dedicated to his mother Mala Tiwari and opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis. The Shehzada actor wrote how he and his family dealt with the situation and hailed the ‘willpower, resilience and never give up attitude’ of his mom.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle while sharing a smiling picture with his mother and captioned it as “Some time ago during this month the Big C – ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier – My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and Won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! ❤️#SuperHero #CancerWarrior 🙏🏻.” Celebs and Kartik’s followers also commented on his emotional post. Kapil Sharma commented “God bless ❤️😇.” The actor’s Shehzada co-star Ronit Roy wrote “God bless . God bless. Jaako rakhe saiyaan maar sake na koi. Pranam Love and all the best to Ma’am.” Vicky Kaushal commented “❤️❤️❤️.” Anupam Kher wrote “Jai Mata Di… ❤️.” While Ekta Kapoor sent her best wishes and captioned her comment as “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love to her.” The actor’s fans also dropped heart and folded hand emojis.

