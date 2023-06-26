Home

Kartik Aaryan Travels Economy Class, Fans Call Him ‘Humble’ But Also Say ‘Show Off Kar Raha Hai’ – Check Viral Video

Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting his latest film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and while travelling for promotions, he chose to fly economy class. The viral video has mixd reactions. Check a few here.

Kartik Aaryan flies economy, check viral video (Photo: Video screenshot)

Kartik Aaryan’s viral video: The Gujju Patakha in the town, Kartik Aaryan decided to fly economy class recently amid the promotions of his film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘. As the video of him from inside the flight went viral on social media, people had different things to say. Many praised him for being humble as he chose to fly economy and many called it a promotional gimmick. This was the first time that Kartik travelled economy class on a flight. Other actors like Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal have done the same in the past as their discreet videos went viral on social media.

Kartik, in the video, is seen wearing a solid blue shirt. He makes his way into the flight and takes his window seat by fellow passengers. To people’s dismay, Kartik doesn’t interact with anyone but simply keeps his head down and takes his seat at the corner.

Watch Kartik Aaryan’s Viral Video of Travelling Economy Class:

Spotting Kartik Aaryan in economy class is a proof of this superstar’s humble nature🤍 @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/W0F1P0fJaz — Shehzada of Bollywood #KartikAaryan (@KartikSjaan) June 25, 2023

Among those who called it a promotional movie, one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the video: “Film promotion ke liye kuch bhi😂 (sic).” Another said, “Ye Lamborghini chalane wala actor business class me safar karega phir aaj kyu ye economy class me hai? Sab drama hai movie promotion bahana hai (sic).”

Kartik and Kiara are on a nationwide promotional tour for their movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which is set in Gujarat. The film's trailer met with good response and the songs are also getting popular now. The couple reunites after the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which revived the Box Office last year. The makers have also added revamped version of the Pakistani hit song 'Pasuri Nu' in the film to build more curiosity around it. Watch this space for all the latest updates on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. What are your thoughts about Kartik flying economy?
















