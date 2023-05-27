Home

SatyaPrem Ki Katha New Song Out: Kartik-Kiara’s Naseeb Se Screams Love From Miles Away

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, SatyaPrem Ki Katha will hit the theatres on June 29.



Kartik plays ‘Sattu’ in the film.

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani are all set to sweep you off the floor with their chemistry in their upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha. As the fans and cinemagoers await the release of the film, the first song from the romantic drama, Naseeb Se, is out now. The actors shared the latest update on Instagra, and wrote “Adhoora tha main.. Ab poora hua, Jabse tu mera ho gaya (I was incomplete but ever since you met me, I am complete).”

Fans are loving the soulful track titled, Naseeb Se. And why shouldn’t they be? The picturesque setting showcased in the song can leave anyone awestruck when accompanied by the adorable chemistry between Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The song, composed by Payal Dev and written by A.M. Turaz, is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra.

Internet Reacts To Naseeb Se

The track will surely tug at your heartstrings. It features Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan enjoying a bike ride with snow on both sides of the narrow lane, posing in a shikhara and dancing with the locals. It has everything a music lover craves for.

Soon after the track was released, a sea of fans poured in their wishes for the film and both actors.

A user wrote, “This song really deserves appreciation”.

“Its been a long time since I heard a song which grips you from beginning to end, lyrics, and the visuals are just another level. Absolutely fantastic!” a comment read.

“Vishal Mishra’s voice is magical…Song picturization is also too good..!!” an account wrote.

“That romantic tune is so soothing and is giving an old Bollywood-like vibe,” a user claimed.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, SatyaPrem Ki Katha will hit the theatres on June 29. Ever since the teaser of the film was unveiled, fans have been anticipating its release. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles.

Notably, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are collaborating for the second time. The duo collaborated on the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year
















