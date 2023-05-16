Katrina Kaif’s Cutest Birthday Wish For Hubby Vicky Kaushal Will Make You Swoon, See Pics

Home

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Note to Vicky Kaushal: A Dance, Overflowing Love, and Happily Ever After

Love is in the air as Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif celebrates her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal’s birthday. The couple, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, has been setting relationship goals for everyone, and their latest birthday celebration is no exception. Today, on May 16, it’s Vicky’s birthday, and his doting wife Katrina left no stone unturned to make it a memorable one. Katrina Kaif took to social media to shower her beloved husband with affection and warm wishes. She posted a heartfelt message accompanied by adorable photos that melted the hearts of their fans. The first photo captured the couple engaged in a lively dance, showing off their happiness and chemistry. In the second picture, they posed together, radiating love and joy.

With the pictures, Katrina Kaif captioned, “A little dance, dher saara pyaar. Happiest birthday my ❤️.” The simple yet heartfelt message conveyed her immense love for Vicky on his special day. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with blessings, love, and birthday wishes for the talented actor.

A look at Katrina Kaif’s birthday post for Vicky Kaushal:

Ever since their wedding, Katrina and Vicky have been inseparable, embracing their journey together with grace and love. Their relationship has become an inspiration for many, as they navigate their careers while supporting and cherishing each other. From red-carpet appearances to social media PDA, the couple continues to dazzle their fans with their affectionate bond.

As fans eagerly await more glimpses into their beautiful life together, it is evident that Katrina and Vicky are living their happily ever after.

May this birthday bring Vicky Kaushal immense joy, success, and countless cherished moments with his loving wife Katrina! Happy birthday, Vicky Kaushal.
















