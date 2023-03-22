KD The Devil Shilpa Shetty Returns to Kannada Film Industry With Dhruva Sarjas PAN India Actioner

Home

Entertainment

KD – The Devil: Shilpa Shetty Returns to Kannada Film Industry With Dhruva Sarja’s PAN India Actioner

KD – The Devil: Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to Kannada film industry with Dhruva Sarja’s PAN India actioner.

KD – The Devil: Shilpa Shetty Returns to Kannada Film Industry With Dhruva Sarja’s PAN India Actioner

KD – The Devil: Indian cinema has come a long way as the lines between Bollywood and South film industries have been blurred. After Ajay Devgn’s extended cameo and Alia Bhatt’s special appearance in RRR, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon played crucial roles in KGF: Chapter 2. The Kannada film industry witnessed an unexpected rise in 2022. Post the success of KGF: Chapter 1, the year 2022 saw many Kannada films creating milestones at the box office worldwide. KGF 2, 777 Charlie, Vikrant Rona and Kantara – A Legend were the Kannada films that were well received by both Indian and western audiences. Now, actor Shilpa Shetty has also joined the league after Sanjay and Raveena as she joins the team of Dhruva Sarja’s PAN India actioner KD – The Devil.

CHECK OUT SHILPA SHETTY’S LOOK FROM KD – THE DEVIL:

SHILPA SHETTY SHARED FIRST LOOK FROM KD – THE DEVIL

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and introduced her character by sharing her first look from the film. The actor captioned her post as “Ugadi subhakankshaluGudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD’s battlefield as #!⚔️️.” KD – The Devil directed by Prem is about the release of a gangster named Kaali from jail, who is under the radar of thousands of enemies waiting to kill him. He also has lakhs of supporters awaiting his return to his kingdom. The high-octane action and VFX in the teaser showcases that the film is being promoted somewhere near the lines of Pushpa: The Rise and KGF 2.

The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, whose Martin teaser is being hailed by fans as the next big thing after Pushpa, KGF, RRR and Vikram. Since, 2022 the monstrous business of South films at the box office has created a new market to explore for producers, exhibitors and distributors.

KD – The Devil will be releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

For more updates on KD – The Devil, check out this space at India.com.











