Ketan Mehta Lambasts Kangana Ranauts Epic Actioner Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi Calls it Jingoistic And Heart Breaking

Ketan Mehta Lambasts Kangana Ranaut’s Epic Actioner ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, Calls it ‘Jingoistic’ And ‘Heart-Breaking’

Ketan Mehta Lambasts Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’: Ketan Mehta is one of the most revered filmmakers when it comes to parallel cinema. He along with Govind Nihalani and Shyam Benegal is considered among the best movie directors who went against the tide. The 80s Hindi cinema was all about violence, sex, double-meaning lyrics, glorifying sexism and normalising stalking and eve-teasing. At such a time, Ketan made films like Bhavni Bhavai (1980), Holi (1984) and Mirch Masala (1985). He also made the biopic on revolutionary Mangal Pandey starring Aamir Khan. The director recently opened up about initially starting Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Kangana Ranaut and doing research work for the same. He alleged that it turned out to be a different story then what he had initially thought when Kangana decided to do a rival project.

KETAN MEHTA SLAMS KANGANA RANAUT’S MANIKARNIKA: ‘THE QUEEN OF JHANSI’

Ketan, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama said, “It was entirely unfortunate, and heart-breaking. A lot of work had gone into it. What finally was made was pathetic, to say the least.” He further added, “The entire script was changed. My project was an international co-production. It was about British Generals’ obsession with capturing the Rani of Jhansi. It was more balanced. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi became jingoistic and nationalistic.” During a 2017 interview with the same portal, he had stated that, “What she has done is unacceptable. She has stolen my project that I worked on for over a decade.”

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

