Home

Entertainment

KGF 3: On KGF 2 Anniversary, Production House Hints at Third Installment of The Yash Starrer

The makers shared a video capturing the journey of the ‘KGF: Chapter 2′. What has hyped up fans’ jubilation is the hint of the third instalment of the hugely popular and successful KGF franchise.

KGF 3: On KGF 2 Anniversary, Production House Hints at Third Installment of The Yash Starrer

KGF 3: As the pan-India blockbuster from Sandalwood completed its first anniversary on Friday, the makers shared a video capturing the journey of the ‘KGF: Chapter 2′. What has hyped up fans’ jubilation is the hint of the third instalment of the hugely popular and successful KGF franchise. The video ends with a shot of a copy of the KGF Chapter 3 script, hinting at one more outing for the movie. Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash as Rocky Bhai, KGF: Chapter 2 featured a solid cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Ravina Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Vasistha N. Simha, and Rao Ramesh among many others.

The film, which had a massive opening collection of Rs 54 crore in the Hindi market and Rs 1200 crore worldwide collection, announced the arrival of Kannada industry on the global map.

Hombale Films, on Friday, also shared a poster of the film and jotted down a caption encapsulating the success of the film. “He came, He saw, He conquered. One year ago today, #KGFChapter2 took us on an unforgettable journey filled with breathtaking action, intense emotions, and larger-than-life characters. The film’s release was nothing short of a festival, with fans…”

The makers are planning to release KGF 3 in 2025, however the release date is not confirmed yet.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.











