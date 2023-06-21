KGF Star Yash Reveals This About His Upcoming Project Yash19

The 37-year-old actor recently visited the famous Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud with his wife Radhika Pandit and their two little children.

Kannada superstar Yash has been away from the action after the release of KGF 2 in April 2022. His performance in the KGF installments seems to have struck a chord with the audiences. The actor has created a mass fan following for himself, who have ardently been waiting for him to announce his next project. It was only a few months back when the actor had revealed that he would be announcing something exciting but needed more time for that. However, speculations around his next project seem to have only been escalating. Now, the actor has come out to share a big update about his upcoming film. He also addressed the claims being made that he will be doing a Bollywood movie.

The 37-year-old actor recently visited the famous Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud with his wife Radhika Pandit and their two little children. During an interaction with the media, Yash spoke about his most-awaited project which is tentatively titled Yash19. He said, “The responsibility of the audience is on me, there is no delay, the work is going on continuously. The whole world is awaited, and the movie will be announced very shortly.”

He further added, “People pay their hard-earned money to watch a film. You must value that money. So, we must ensure we work with earnestness and dedication because the whole country, in fact, the world, is watching (us). I am aware of that responsibility. We have been working hard for a really long time and what we are putting together will make everyone happy. It will happen very soon. As I’ve said already, it is my responsibility to make them happy and I will fulfil that.”

When asked about the rumors of doing a Bollywood movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the actor replied, “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumours.”

Notably, the fans are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of Yash's new film. However, the star asked his fans to wait a bit longer. Some reports also claimed that Yash would be seen in a gangster film directed by Geethu Mohandas, but is yet to be confirmed.
















