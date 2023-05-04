Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Rohit Roy Confirms His Participation in Rohit Shettys Reality Show

Home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy Confirms His Participation in Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy is back-in-action as he is all geared up to entertain the audiences with television’s most popular action-adventure reality series. The actor who has an acting career in films and television spanning more than twenty-five years, is known for his roles in Swabhimaan (1995-1998), Des Me Nikla Hoga Chand (2001-2005), Plan (2004), Apartment (2010), Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina (2005), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Kaabil (2017). Rohit has finally confirmed that he is one of the participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. He also revealed that his daughter was worried about him doing death defying stunts in the show.

RONIT ROY SHARES HIS EXCITEMENT ABOUT PARTICIPATING IN KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

Rohit, in an interaction with ANI said “I have always been drawn to adventure and as I prepare to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am eager to experience the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering my fears. It’s going to be a challenging ride, both mentally and physically.” He further added “As I embark on this journey, I firmly believe that one must possess a fearless attitude and be willing to take risks to achieve greatness. My mantra of “no guts, no glory” serves as a constant reminder to remain resolute, courageous, and determined to overcome any obstacle that comes my way.” The actor also admitted that his daughter had reservations about him contesting in KKK13. He stated that “My daughter Kiara was worried. She is daddy’s little girl, so she was worried about me. But, it was my wife Manasi, who has always pushed me to do different things, so I always give her the credit. I have a lot of phobias, but I also love the mountains and have embarked on thrilling bike rides in North India. However, competing in a show is different. Here, you are not only doing heavy-duty stunts but also competing with one another. So, it is going to be an interesting experience because you have to better yourself every time.”

Ronit Roy was last seen in Forensic (2022) and the Bengali film Chengiz (2023).

