Khushbu Sundar Breaks Silence on Being Sexually Abused by Father in Childhood: ‘His Only Daughter…’

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar talks about her disturbed childhood. In an interview, she reveals that she was 8 when her father abused her sexually and she saw her mom being physically abused as well.

Khushbu Sundar sexually abused: Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar opens up about being sexually abused at the age of 8. The senior actor has now become a member of the National Commission For Women (NCW) and in her interview recently, she spoke about what it was like growing up as a woman. The BJP leader revealed that her father would beat up her mother.

Speaking with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, she said, “I think when a child is abused, it scars the child for life and it’s not about a girl or a boy. My mother has been through the most abusive marriage. A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, beat up his children, and sexually abuse his only daughter. When my abuse started I was just eight years old and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15.”

KHUSHBU SUNDAR REVEALS BEING SEXUALLY ABUSED BY HER FATHER AT 8

Adding that women usually fear speaking up because they think nobody would believe them, she said she also thought the same as a child. Khushbu, who has worked in movies like Varisu, Mannan, Ranadheera, The Burning Train, and Annaatthe among others, said, “One fear that stayed with me was my mom may not believe me because I have seen her in that environment where there was ‘kuch bhi hojaye mera pati devata hai (no matter what happens, my husband is my God)’ mindset.”

The actor went on to reveal that she finally decided to end the abuse when she was 15. Narrating her story of struggle, she said, “But at 15 I thought that it was enough and I started revolting against him. I was not even 16 and he left us with whatever we had and we didn’t know where the next meal will come from.”

Khushbu is a known face in the South Indian film industry. She has been working as a film producer and a television presenter as well. In 2021, she joined the BJP and also contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.











