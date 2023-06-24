Home

Khushi Kapoor And AP Dhillon Dating Each Other? Here’s What We Know

AP Dhillon’s song titled True Stories has a few lines that read, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor”, which can be translated as, “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.”

AP Dhillon mentioned Khushi Kapoor in his recent song. (Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, will soon make her Bollywood debut. She is gearing up for her career in films with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The upcoming film will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Khushi is making headlines for another reason as well. The 22-year-old has caught everyone’s attention after rumours circulated that she is dating Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon. It all started when AP Dhillon’s song referred to Khushi Kapoor. Read on to find out more.

How Rumours Of Khushi Kapoor- AP Dhillon Started

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has been reaching new heights with every new song. His songs resonate with the younger generation a lot and as a result, he has become popular amongst the masses. His popular songs include Excuses, Insane, Wo Noor and Summer High among others.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor’s project The Archies is set to release later this year. Apart from Khushi, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, the project also features Aditi Saigal (known by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. The story of the film has been set in 1964 and is based on the freedom, love and heartbreaks a group of friends experience. The teaser of The Archies was unveiled at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil earlier this month.

Director Zoya Akhtar shared the teaser with the caption, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies.” The teaser promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Janhvi Kapoor On Her Sister’s Debut

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor while speaking with India Today about Khushi’s debut, said, “I am so happy and thrilled. I’ve seen my sister work tirelessly and work really hard and she’s auditioning for this role. She wanted this so badly, I’m just so happy for her and I hope it goes well.”















