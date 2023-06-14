Home

Entertainment

Kiara Advani Completes 9 Years In Bollywood And She Is ‘Grateful’

Through her note, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress expressed her gratitude towards her fans and said that her journey wouldn’t have been the same without them.

The actress stepped into Hindi films with Fugly.

It has been nine successful years for Kiara Advani in the entertainment industry. The actress stepped into Hindi films with Fugly, and has never looked back. She has left no stone unturned to establish herself as a star and crave her mark in the film industry. Kiara Advani has grabbed the attention of cinemagoers with the films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, and Shershaah. On completing nine years as an actor, Kiara shared a heartfelt note to thank her fans for their unconditional love and support.

Kiara shared a handwritten note on Instagram. The actress expressed her gratitude towards her fans and said that her journey would not have been the same without them. She added that it is her fans who have made her the person she is today. She also assured her followers that she will keep entertaining them with her work.

What Kiara Advani Wrote

The handwritten letter by Kiara reads, “To my dearest well wishers, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love through these nine years. This journey would not be the same without each one of you. I am grateful that I got the chance to be a part of your family and lives. Thank you for having my back through all my ups and downs and making me the person and actor I am today. 9 years and it feels like it’s only just begun.”

The actress further added, “With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes, I look forward to the journey ahead together, to entertain you and give you all the happiness I can through my work… To continue to learn and grow with you by my side. With love, always, your Ki.”

Fans React

Immediately after Kiara Advani dropped the post, her fans showered her with immense love and praise. Many of them also poured in congratulatory messages for the actress. “You deserve all the love. Rise and shine,” a fan commented.

Another wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS baby for completing 9 years sending you love and the biggest hugs sweetie stay blessed …”

Kiara is currently looking forward to the release of her next film – SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which reunites her with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 29 this year.















