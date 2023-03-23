Home

Kiara Advani Raises Mercury in Smoking Hot Beach Vacation Pic With Surfing Board, See Photos

Kiara Advani looks stunning and spectacular in her sizzling beach vacation picture with surfing board. – See Viral Pics

Kiara Advani Raises Mercury in Beach Vacation Pic: Kiara Advani surely knows how to slay with her fashion and charm on social media. The actress who has been still receiving love and best wishes from her fans post her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra recently posted a sizzling beach vacation pic. In the photo, Kiara can be seen donning a smoking hot beach wear and sexy sarong. She stands by holding a surfing board in her captivating avatar. The Govinda Naam Mera actress is often hailed for her fashion choices as she aces in both ethnic as well as western outfits.

CHECK OUT KIARA ADVANI’S BEACH VACATION PICTURE:

KIARA ADVANI EXUDES GLAMOUR IN STUNNING BEACH VACATION PICTURE

Kiara captioned her post as “Beach please 🏄‍♀️🌊🍹☀️.” She wore a scorching hot white bodysuit paired with sexy tie and dye sarong. The actress looks alluring and sensational in the jaw-dropping beach pictures. She brings the much-needed glam quotient in her drop-dead-gorgeous beach look. Her fans and followers went gaga over her glamorous and sensuous vacation pic. Kiara is fond of beach holidays and in July 2021 she had shared her pic in a bold tiny yellow bikini. She had mentioned in her post that it was a Throwback photo. She had captioned her post as “Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back 💛#throwback @anantarakihavah.”

CHECK OUT KIARA ADVANI’S THROWBACK VACATION PIC:

Kiara was lauded for her blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022). She will next be seen in Ram Charan starrer PAN India actioner RC 15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha, where she reunites with her Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Her grand wedding with her Shershaah (2021) co-star Sidharth Malhotra broke the internet due to its grandeur. Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot February 7, 2023, at Jaipur’s Suryagarh Palace. Kiara also recently performed at the first ever Women’s Premiere League in Mumbai.

