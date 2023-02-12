Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra Reception Look: Newlyweds Give Modern English Vibes With Indian Touch

Home

Entertainment

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Reception Look: Newlyweds Give Modern English Vibes With Indian Touch

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding Reception: Kiara is a modern bride while Sidharth is a dashing groom. See pics from their dreamy party.

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding Reception: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, have hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai today, i.e February 12. They entered the reception venue in a classy yet chic way wearing a fusion of Indo-western outfits. The couple wore blingy outfits, gave modern English vibes but didn’t forget to add an Indian touch to their look. For the wedding reception, Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a deep broad neckline and a small trail at the bottom. She wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown. While Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. However, Kiara’s beautiful giant necklace stole the show!

The Shershaah actress kept her hair tied back in a low bun and opted for neutral-toned makeup. They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking extremely adorable. There are a lot of mushy pics that will definitely make you go aww.

Photos of Kiara and Sidharth from the reception have gone viral

Don’t they look extremely adorable? Let us know in the comment section below.











