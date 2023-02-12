Home

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Reception: Ishita Advani Sizzles in Hot Glittery Blouse And Pink Saree – Watch

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Reception: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Mumbai reception is one of the most awaited events by their fans, friends, family and relatives. The paparazzi are all geared up to capture the bigshots of Bollywood arriving at St Regis Hotel on February 12 which will also be attended by the media. The power couple tied the knot in a close knit-ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora were among the attendees. Sidharth and Kiara distributed sweets to the paps at Delhi and Mumbai after their arrival from Jaisalmer post-wedding. The venue is all decked up with flowers and the security is on high alert prior to the celebration.

CHECK OUT VIRAL GUEST VIDEOS FROM KIARA-SIDHARTH’S RECEPTION:

ISHITA ADVANI AND ABHISHEK BACHCHAN ARRIVE AT KIARA-SIDHARTH RECEPTION

Kiara’s sister Ishita Advani arrived at the wedding in a hot glittery blouse and pink saree. Ishita looked ethereal and classy in her dazzling avatar as she brought the much-needed panache in her trendy fashion statement. Abhishek Bachchan also reached the reception as he wore a black suit while posing for the shutterbugs.

Kiara will next be seen in the Ram Charan starrer PAN (popular-across-nation) India actioner RC15. While Sidharth was recently seen in the spy-action-drama Mission Majnu.

