Kiara Advanis Holi Dump With Tanya Ghavri Ayan Mukerji And Others Sets Friendship Goals

Kiara Advani’s Holi Dump With Tanya Ghavri, Ayan Mukerji And Others Sets Friendship Goals

Kiara Advani’s recent Holi dump with casting director Tanya Ghavri and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is setting some major friendship goals.

Kiara Advani’s Holi Dump Gives Friendship Goals: Kiara Advani had a memorable Holi post her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The latter had shared pictures of their Haldi ceremony on Tuesday from their regal wedding at Suryagarh Palace at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On the occasion of Holi their first photo after being drenched in colours broke the internet. The couple looked adorable as they looked happy sailing in the boat of joy celebrating their romance. Holi is a festival that breaks all barriers and turns foes into friends. Kiara and Sidharth’s pictures made their fans go gaga over their blossoming love saga. Now, a series of recent photos have also gone viral where the Govinda Naam Mera actor is seen playing Holi with casting director Tanya Ghavri and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

CHECK OUT TANYA GHAVRI’S VIRAL POST:

KIARA ADVANI CELEBRATES HOLI WITH TANYA GHAVRI AND AYAN MUKERJI

Tanya took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from her Holi celebrations. In the pics, she is seen celebrating Holi with Ayan in the presence of Kiara. Kiara played Holi at the same location where Ayan also came to party with Tanya and others on the festive occasion. Tanya captioned her post as “Holi Dump with a favourite few! #aboutyesterday”. Kiara and Sidharth had previously dedicated their best wishes to their fans and followers in a joint Holi post. Their mesmerizing photos from the Haldi ceremony are captivating and ethereal. They captioned their post as “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚”. Sidharth and Kiara starred opposite each other in Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil war hero Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara essayed the role of Vikram Batra’s love interest Dimple Cheema in the movie.

Kiara will next be seen in Ram Charan’s PAN India actioner RC15. She is once again pairing with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming love-story Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Sidharth was recently seen in the Netflix spy thriller Mission Majnu. His upcoming film is Dharma Productions’ Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

