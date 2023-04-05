Kiccha Sudeep Breaks Silence on Receiving Threat Letters, Says I Know Who Behind it

Home

Entertainment

Kiccha Sudeep Breaks Silence on Receiving Threat Letters, Says ‘I Know Who’s Behind it’

Kiccha Sudeep says he knows who has sent him threat letters and the person is an actor. Here’s the actor’s new statement.

Kiccha Sudeep Receives Death Threats, Confirms He’s Not Joining BJP But Campaigning For The Party

Bengaluru: Actor Kiccha Sudeep has allegedly received threat letters from an unknown man in Bengaluru. A police complaint was filed on Wednesday after the actor’s manager reported that he received a letter from a person threatening to release the actor’s private videos. The FIR was registered at the Puttenaalli Police Station in the city.

KICCHA SUDEEP DENIES JOINING BJP

The news comes a day after it was reported that Kiccha, a popular pan-India star, and one of the most renowned personalities in Karnataka, is going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections. However, on Wednesday, he denied the rumours and mentioned that he’s only going to campaign for the party in the state, and not entering into politics. He also mentioned that he knows the person who has sent him the threat letters. Speaking to the media, Kiccha said, “Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough time (sic).” He lodged the complaint under sections 504, 506, and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

KICCHA SUDEEP SAYS HE KNOWS WHO’S SENT HIM THREAT LETTERS

Speculations have been rife that the Kannada superstar is likely to join the political party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today. Kiccha enjoys a huge fan following in the state and his entrance into politics will be a solid push to the BJP in the state. Speaking on the same lines, Karnataka Transport Minister B Siramulu told the media that the party is going to benefit a lot from the actor’s presence. “Kichcha Sudeep is a very popular leader, along with a popular actor. He is a very big artist in the whole country. His support to BJP will be of great benefit to our party”, reported the news agency.

As reported by the news agency ANI, some senior officers are also thinking to hand over the case to Central Crime Branch (CCB). The assembly elections in Karnataka are slated to take place on May 10.











