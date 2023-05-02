Home

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Met at Gala 2023, Netizens Go ‘Yayy’ – See Viral Pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who parted ways in August 2022, reunited at the 2023 Met Gala – See viral photos from the event.



Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson made waves at the Met Gala last year. The duo who broke up in August 2022, reunited at the same platform nine months after their separation. In the viral photos from the event, Davidson, 29, and Kardashian, 42, were spotted conversing with musician Usher, suggesting they are still on good terms despite their split.

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson’s Viral Photos

usher, kim kardashian, and pete davidson at the 2023 met gala pic.twitter.com/Uw66iwPQLh — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) May 2, 2023

The Met Gala 2023 served as a stage for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to reunite. The comedian kept his look casual in a Fendi T-shirt, leather pants and a trench coat and grinned at his ex, who sported a corseted Schiaparelli dress dripping with pearls.

Netizens were amazed by the reunion and showered their excitement on social media. One of the users said, “He seems so healthy and happy I love him.” Another user wrote, “I need to know what they’re talking about so bad 😭.” The third user wrote, “Pete really has zero animosity toward any of his exes, we love to see that.”

Last year, the pair turned heads at the Met Gala, with the ‘Kardashians’ star famously wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown to the bash while Davidson helped her up the stairs in her tight dress, Page Six reported. The couple kissed on the museum stairs as they walked the red carpet together the previous year. Kim and Pete dated for nine months after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live when the Skims founder hosted an episode in October 2021.

Davidson is currently dating his ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies‘ co-star, Chase Sui Wonders, who was noticeably absent from the big fashion night. Meanwhile, Kardashian has kept mum about her dating life after her breakup with the ‘Meet Cute‘ actor.

