Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan Film Struggles to Touch Rs 100 Crore

Home

Entertainment

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan’s Film Struggles to Touch Rs 100 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office collection day 5 detailed report and day-wise business breakup. This is one rare film starring Salman Khan which is struggling its way to reach Rs 100 crore even in a week.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan struggles to reach Rs 100 crore in 1 week (Photo: Movie Still)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan’s Eid release this year hasn’t been working as well at the Box Office as expected from it. Even though Rs 100 crore is no more a benchmark for a film’s success, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is struggling to reach there. For a Salman starrer that usually achieves this feat in a matter of 3 or four days, this is a worrisome situation. As per its current pace at the ticket window, the Farhad Samji directorial will not be able to surpass Rs 100 crore even in its first week. It will be only on its second Friday that the collections will hopefully make a century.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is running at around Rs 83 crore nett in India after its five days at the Box Office. Tuesday saw a further drop from Monday considering the Eid fervour is almost gone in many cities, especially the tier 2 and 3 belts where the audience of the film majorly resides. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, after a mild Rs 10 crore nett on Monday, the film collected Rs 7 crore on Tuesday (early estimate).

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN:

Friday: Rs 13.5 crore Saturday: Rs 25.75 crore Sunday: Rs 26.61 crore Monday: Rs 10.17 crore Tuesday: Rs 7.5 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 83.53 crore

Interestingly, even with this mild performance which isn’t even celebratory considering Salman’s aura at the Box Office, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is on its way to creating a solid record for the actor by the end of this week. Once it reaches Rs 100 crore nett in India which might have by Friday, it will be the actor’s 16th film in the Rs 100 crore club, making him the Indian actor with the highest number of movies in the club. He will be followed by Akshay Kumar who’s currently at par with him with 16 movies in the club. Ajay Devgn will be in the third position with 13 Rs 100 crore grossers in India and Shah Rukh Khan will be in fourth 8, followed by Hrithik Roshan with 6 films.

It will be interesting to see how Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan performs from here and enter its second weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!











