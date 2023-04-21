Home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan leaked online: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde’s film is directed by Farhad Samji. It has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Leaked Online For Free Download: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde’s magnum opus has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. April 21. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film that has been getting mixed responses from the audience. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, KKBKKJ’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a comedy action film that is a family drama. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and in important roles. Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh also play pivotal roles in the film. The viewers flocked to the cinemas to welcome Salman Bhai in a grand manner.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Shakuntala, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).











