Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan Film Takes 10 Days to Reach Rs 100 Crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan’s Film Takes 10 Days to Reach Rs 100 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Box Office Collection Report: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Kisi Ki Jaan has emerged to be the slowest Salman Khan starrer with a Rs 100 crore nett in 10 days. The film has been worst impacted by negative reviews and bad word-of-mouth.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reaches Rs 100 crore (Photo: Movie Still)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan’s latest film seems to have been thoroughly rejected by his fans at the Box Office. At least that’s what the numbers speak. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was an Eid release this year, has finally reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore nett at the Box Office. The film has become the actor’s 16th film in the Rs 100 crore club, making him the only Indian actor with 16 Rs 100 crore nett grossers at the Box Office. However, for a successful film at the ticket window, any Salman starrer would have achieved this feat within its first weekend itself. Rs 100 crore for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 10 days is too slow a growth for a film releasing on Eid starring Salman.

After opening at Rs 13.5 crore, which was a mild opening, the film did well on its second and third day – majorly because of the Eid holiday – and collected Rs 25.75 crore and Rs 26.61 crore, respectively. During the weekdays, the reality struck when it stopped doing a two-digit figure business and collected Rs 6.12 crore on the first Tuesday. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 90.15 crore nett by the end of its first-week run. The second Sunday collection remained drastic with only Rs 4.50 crore (early estimate) in the kitty, taking the total of 10 days to Rs 100.30 crore.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN AFTER 10 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 13.5 crore Saturday: Rs 25.75 crore Sunday: Rs 26.61 crore Monday: Rs 10.17 crore Tuesday: Rs 6.12 crore Wednesday: Rs 4.5 crore Thursday: Rs 3.5 crore

Week 1: Rs 90.15 crore Friday: Rs 2.35 crore Saturday: Rs 3.3 crore Sunday: Rs 4.50 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 100.30 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has now emerged as the slowest film for Salman Khan ever since he became a Box Office superstar. The film has been worst impacted by the negative reviews that started coming into the play as the Eid fervour went down and a negative word-of-mouth spread.

It looks difficult for the film to achieve a hit status at the Box Office. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to finish its lifetime run at around Rs 115 crore nett which is a highly disappointing number for a Salman starrer and will only give it a ‘below-average’ status at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan!











