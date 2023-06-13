Home

Entertainment

Korean Star Park Soo Ryun Dies of Accident at 29: ‘Brain Unconscious But Heart is Still Beating’

South Korean star Park Soo Ryun met with a fatal accident at 29. Her family has decided to donate her organs as her heart is still beating.

Korean star Park Soo Ryun dies at 29

Seoul: South Korean star Park Soo Ryun, who is known for ‘Snowdrop’, and has appeared in several musicals such as ‘The Days We Loved’ and ‘Siddhartha’ has died following a fatal accident at the age of 29.

The actress fell down a flight of stairs while returning to her home. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors ‘declared her brain dead after resuscitating her’, reports ‘Osen’.

She reportedly died just a day before her performance in Jeju Island. In honour of the actor, her family has decided to donate her organs.

Park Soo Ryun’s mother told Soompi, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs (organs). As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted (by the thought that her heart) has gone to someone and is beating.”

Park Soo Ryun made her debut in 2018 with the musical ‘Il Tenore’. She then went on to appear in more musicals. In ‘Snowdrop’, Park Soo Ryun played the role of one of the detained university students who were later released by authorities later.

— except for the headline, nothing else has been changed in this IANS report















