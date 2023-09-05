KRAFTON India Announces Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as BGMI’s Brand Ambassador

In a landmark move, KRAFTON India is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration that is set to redefine the gaming landscape in India. Bollywood’s powerhouse and youth icon, Ranveer Singh, has been named the official Brand Ambassador for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This strategic partnership aims to bring together the thrill of gaming and the charisma of Superstar Ranveer Singh to engage and deliver elevated experiences for millions of gamers across the country.

The collaboration between BGMI and Superstar Ranveer Singh is a monumental stride towards celebrating gaming as a medium for immersive entertainment and community engagement. BGMI, India’s most loved battle royale title, has found its perfect partner in Superstar Ranveer Singh, who resonates with the energy and passion that gamers bring to the battlegrounds. This first-of-its-kind alliance marks a remarkable synergy of two forces that thrive on pushing boundaries, poised to bring gaming and BGMI to the masses in an unprecedented manner.

With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign that celebrates the pure-ness in players through the lens of superstar Ranveer Singh. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds!

Sean Hyunil Sohn – CEO, KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark partnership, stating, “We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unrelenting spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment.”

Ranveer Singh, equally excited about this new venture, shared his thoughts, “As an artist, I find gaming to be an extension of my creative expression. The dedication, the competitiveness, the camaraderie and the team spirit in the gaming world resonate with me deeply. BGMI has evolved into a cultural phenomenon by creating a platform that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending borders through their shared passion for gaming. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to exciting interactions with the Indian gaming community.”

The digital film can be viewed here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkPnvW8G2s4

Like this: Like Loading...