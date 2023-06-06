Home

Kriti Sanon Says ‘Only Prabhas Has Purity in Eyes’ And Fans go Berserk at Adipurush Pre-Release Event – See Pics

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s magical chemistry makes fans go crazy. Check out their cute pictures from the pre-release event of Adipurush.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at the pre-release event of Adipurush (Photo: Twitter/ Organisers Shreyas Media)

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon pics: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made all eyes wide with their chemistry at the grand pre-release event of their film ‘Adipurush.’ The makers released what they are calling the ‘final trailer’ of the film at a huge event in Tirupati where a special set was constructed to look like Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. Prabhas and Kriti attended the event, looking absolutely lovely in their respective traditional wear.

For the event, Kriti wore a brown coloured saree with a full-sleeved blouse and heavy golden border, while Prabhas dressed up in a simple white kurta-pajama. The two met and hugged each other after which a grand act was performed on the stage with Prabhas holding the bow and the arrow in his hand as ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a song from their film, played in the background.

However, it’s what Kriti said on the stage that impressed the fans. The actor took the mic and talked about working with Prabhas and his grand presence in the film. The actor, who plays the role of Janaki in ‘Adipurush‘ said, “That calmness and purity in Prabhas’ eyes. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Raghav.” Check how that statement created a fan frenzy on the internet:

” I was said that #Prabhas won’t talk too much, but it’s wrong he speaks a lot. His eyes are filled with a type of calmness and purity. I couldn’t imagine someone other than who can portray the character RAGHAV” – #KritiSanon about #Prabhas at #AdipurushPreReleaseEvent — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) June 6, 2023

Kriti’s entire look at the event is also making waves on the internet with the fans calling her the best choice to play Sita on-screen. Check these reactions:

the epitome of beauty and grace ❤️✨#kritisanon pic.twitter.com/a6dweBnOHq — Satya prem ✨ (@kartikfangirl) June 6, 2023

Adipurush, starring Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, is slated to hit the screens on June 16th. Earlier, the first trailer, which was launched in Ayodhya, was criticised for its subpar VFX quality. However, this time, the audience seems to be impressed with the improved version. Watch the new trailer here:

