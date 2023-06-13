Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Krushna Abhishek Joins Salman Khan To Bring Double The Fun

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is scheduled to start from June 17. Salman Khan will replace Karan Johar as the host.

Krushna Abhishek will join Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT is making a comeback. The second season promises to provide double the entertainment with Salman Khan’s return as the host. One of the most loved reality shows of the nation, Bigg Boss will definitely provide lots of drama and fun to audiences. As fans are eagerly waiting for the show to go on-air, another exciting addition to the show is likely to amp up the excitement. According to reports, comedian Krushna Abhishek will join Salman Khan to host entertaining segments during the weekend episodes.

A report in ETimes has said that Krushna Abhishek will also share the stage with Salman Khan on some occasions.

ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Krushna has entertained the audience with his comic timing on various episodes of Bigg Boss. Last season, he was seen as the face of Bigg Buzz. Now, he will be seen on the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Along with anchoring special segments, he will also on some occasions share the stage with Salman Khan.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on June 17. Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar as the host this time. The upcoming reality show is speculated to feature prominent names like Falaq Naaz, Awez Darbar, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar, and Anjali Arora. The anthem of the second season was recently unveiled featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar. Interestingly, the tagline of the most anticipated show reads as, “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi”.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered on the Voot app in 2021. Actor and model Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner.

Krushna Abhishek’s Career

Krushna Abhishek is a popular comedian, host, actor and dancer. He has been a part of numerous reality shows. Be it Nach Baliye or Jhalak Dikhla Ja, the comedian has always been stealing the limelight for his terrific comic timing. He has also acted in films like Bol Bachchan and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3. The actor rose to new heights with his work in series like Comedy Nights Bachao and The Kapil Sharma Show. Notably, Krushna Abhishek previously hosted Bigg Buzz, which aired on the Voot app right after the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 16.















