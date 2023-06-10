Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Kunal Kamra, Daler Mehndi, Raj Kundra To Enter The House?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 promises to be a complete entertainment package this year with Salman Khan set to be the host. The show will stream from June 16.

The second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT will be streaming from June 16 on Jio cinema. Ever since the announcement, fans have been waiting for their favourite show. Speculations about the candidates participating in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 have also been making headlines. Now, recent reports are suggesting that comedian Kunal Kamra, singer Daler Mehndi, businessman Raj Kundra, and singer Kailash Kher are likely to join the Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

What Reports Say

According to a report by News 18, Kunal Kamra, Raj Kundra, Daler Mehndi and Kailash Kher have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. While the makers are in talks with these celebrities, nothing about their participation has been confirmed yet.

Prior to these celebrities, speculations were rife that Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor, can also join the show as a contestant. The makers of Bigg Boss were believed to have approached Maheep Kapoor. No comment has been issued on the matter by either of the parties. Maheep Kapoor last appeared in the Netflix original Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She also graced an episode of Koffee with Karan where she revealed the difficulties faced by her family.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Bigg Boss season 2 promises to be even more entertaining this year, with superstar Salman Khan as the host. The anthem of the season was recently unveiled. It featured Salman Khan and Raftaar in the video. Interestingly, the tagline of the most anticipated show is, “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi”.

While speaking about hosting Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said, “India is always looking for nonstop entertainment and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that! This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it is going to be never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers. Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can’t wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold.”

