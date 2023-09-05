KURKURE EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO WITH A SIZZLIN’ HOT LAUNCH FOR SPICE LOVERS

PepsiCo India has expanded the flavour spectrum of its iconic snack brand Kurkure with the launch of Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot. The new flavour is inspired by the globally loved Flamin’ Hot platform and offers a differentiated and irresistible flavor experience by fusing ‘chilli ka tadka’ with Kurkure’s iconic crunch.

Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot is loaded with a punch of roasted red chilli, with every bite leaving a lingering heat sensation with the perfect chatpata crunch of Kurkure. This flavour innovation is sure to jolt all senses and transform the mood for an ultimate rollercoaster of fun. The inception of Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot finds its roots in the success of the Sizzlin’ Hot range in India with Lay’s and Doritos.

This exciting new addition to the Kurkure lineup stems from a keen understanding of the growing consumer preference for spicy salty snacks in the country, with ‘chilli’ emerging as one of the top flavor preferences in the category. Embracing this growing affinity for spicy palette amongst its Indian consumers, Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot promises an unforgettable taste adventure with lasting sensational heat.

On the debut of Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot, Aastha Bhasin, Category Lead, Kurkure, at PepsiCo India said, “The launch of Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot is a testament to our commitment to constantly innovate and provide Indian consumers with the most flavourful snacking experiences. As a brand that celebrates the use of spices, our latest offering is an ode to the extreme teekha lovers of India. The all-new Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot really packs in a punch and offers everything the Indian consumer craves for. Get ready for an ultimate ‘teekha’ experience that brings a sensational hit of chilli with Kurkure’s chatpata crunch!”

Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot is now available at INR 10 and INR 20 across all leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India, with INR 5 packs available in select regions. The launch will be followed by a TVC and a robust 360-degree surround campaign.

