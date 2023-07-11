Kusha Kapila First Statement on Being Attacked by Trolls Post Divorce Announcement: Officially Over…

Home

Kusha Kapila’s First Statement on Being Attacked by Trolls Post Divorce Announcement: “Officially Over…”

Kusha Kapila makes her first statement days after being attacked by the trolls post her divorce announcement on social media. The influencer asks everyone to move on. Read her entire post here.

Kusha Kapila’s statement: Days after being vilified for ending her marriage, social media influencer Kusha Kapila finally responds to the trolls. The popular influencer announced her separation from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in an Instagram post last month after which the internet went berserk and later, many trolls blamed her for ending her marriage. In an Instagram story now, Kusha asked everyone to move on and let her do the same.

First, she slammed a news portal for making a mockery of her life on social media and then she shared another story asking everyone to simply let her be. She also thanked her fans who fought with the naysayers on her behalf. Kusha said she’s santising her Instagram and will continue doing the same for a few months now. “This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven’t given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It’s done now). Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn’t mean I haven’t seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over (sic),” she wrote.

Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017. The couple ended their marriage on a mutual basis and announced they would continue co-parenting their dog. The two wrote how they tried to save their relationship and worked on it for a long time but couldn’t help it. A part of their announcement read, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore (sic).”

In his post urging everyone to not attack Kusha, Zorawar wrote about people trying to paint her as a villain. He asked everyone to step back and not talk about her character.

Kusha and Zorawar were one of the most loved social media couples. The duo continues to win the audience's hearts with their individual works.
















