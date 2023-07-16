Home

Kusha Kapila Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her ‘Fame Digger’ For Sharing Pic With Deepika Padukone

Kusha Kapila recently shut down troll who called her ‘fame digger’ for sharing photo with Deepika Padukone.

Kusha Kapila Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her ‘Fame Digger’: Kusha Kapila has redefined the world of content creation in India. The social media influencer-comedian’s fans and followers have found a connect with her due to her focus on issues concerning society which she often brings up in her videos. Kusha’s satirical way of speaking on feminism and discussing taboos has resonated with youth, especially the millennials and Gen Z. She was recently on the receiving end of trolls after her divorce announcement with Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. A section of netizens had criticised her by bringing up one of her old videos with Karan Johar where she had said that ‘sexual infidelity is not infidelity’.

CHECK OUT KUSHA KAPILA’S VIRAL POST:

KUSHA KAPILA ROYALLY SHUTS DOWN TROLL

Kusha had shared a picture of herself with Deepika Padukone for which she was targeted by a troll. She had captioned her post as, “I am out of captions because look at her. Thank you for all the love on our collab my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory.” A user commented, “Fame digger.” Kusha replied and wrote, “@believe21156 you can do better. Try again.” A fan responded to the social media influencer and captioned his comment as, “@kushakapila some of them do it to grab your attention and get a reply and you’re giving it to them. Let their existence be invisible.”

KUSHA PAILAREACTS TO GETTING TROLLED OVER HER DIVORCE ANNOUNCEMENT

Recently, Kusha had also addressed the internet war between her fans and trolls over her divorce with Zorawar. She took to her Instagram handle and opined, “This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven’t given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It’s done now). Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn’t mean I haven’t seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over (sic).”

Kusha was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer Bollywood film Selfiee.

