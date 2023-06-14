Late Actors Sister Remembers Bhai in Heartfelt Post

Home

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Late Actor’s Sister Remembers ‘Bhai’ in Heartfelt Post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary: The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh has shared a heartfelt post and his fans have flooded the comment section with nothing but love and memories! – CHECK HERE:

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Late Actor’s Sister Remembers ‘Bhai’ in Heartfelt Post



Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: The entire nation was taken aback by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14th 2020. Even after three years of the actor leaving for the heavenly abode, his fans and supporters yearn for justice. On his third death anniversary, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh pours her heart out in a heartfelt post. She said, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now….You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let’s live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive (sic).”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Paid Heartfelt Tribute to Late Actor:

When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, his fans wept in shock, and they still miss him. They poured a tonne of love into the comment box. One of the users wrote, “Miss u sushant sir aaj 3 saal ho chuke hain par ssr ko kab justice milegi bahut dukh hota hai ye sab soch kar esa lgta hai ki humari life aur humari duniya se koi actor ya star nhi humara khud ka dil mai basne vala ek khaas bada bhai chala gaya hai lekin ssr ek legend the vo humare dil mai hai isi liye kyuki vo humare dil mai rahena deserve krte hain love you legend ❣️ and i miss you a lot legend ssr 🥺❣️🤌🏻💜(sic).” Another user wrote, “REMEMBERING SUSHANT SIR ON HIS 3RD DEATH ANNIVERSARY 🥺🕊️💔WE MISS YOU SIR 💚🧡💛 (sic).” Additionally, they have called out higher authorities and demanded justice.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death reportedly resulted from suicide, it caused a huge commotion across the country. In the midst of it all, his sister Shweta Singh had assumed the position of his staunchest ally and had always been fairly vocal about the matter. Fans and followers of the actor still seek justice three years after he left for the heavenly realm.















