Launch of Audio-Visual Series “Naren” – Swami Vivekananda’s Timeless Philosophy for Young Minds, Kolkata

Swami Vivekananda, the iconic spiritual leader known for his insightful wisdom and universal teachings, continues to inspire generations with his timeless philosophy. In recognition of the need to introduce his deep insights to the younger generation, renowned Director Abhijit Dasgupta has launched an innovative audio-visual series titled “Naren” which is presented by Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia. This ground-breaking series aims to bridge the gap between historical iconography and in-depth comprehension of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, fostering a deeper understanding among today’s youth.

Swami Vivekananda’s ideals of universal brotherhood, tolerance, and scientific thinking hold immense relevance in our rapidly evolving and divided world. Recognizing this, Abhijit Dasgupta, acclaimed for his expertise in documentation, broadcasting, research, and storytelling, embarked on the mission to delve deeper into Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy. The result is the captivating audio-visual series “Naren”, a project that seeks to acquaint young minds with the profound wisdom of Swami Vivekananda in an engaging and enlightening manner.

“This series represents the convergence of technology and spirituality, offering today’s youth an unprecedented opportunity to embrace the timeless wisdom of Swami Vivekananda,” stated Abhijit Dasgupta. “Through an interactive Q-and-A format, we have breathed life into a fictional science professor and his students, providing an engaging platform to impart Swami-ji’s enduring values.”

Speaking at the series launch, Harshavardhan Neotia expressed his honour to be part of the initiative and said, “The series, with its unique approach, promises to communicate Swami Vivekananda’s profound teachings in an engaging manner. It’s imperative that we find novel ways to connect with the youth and inspire them with Swami-ji’s message of self-belief and unity. At Ambuja Neotia, we always strive to promote the rich legacy of Indian cultural and literary heritage. Hence it has been our natural response to amplify such a valued initiative for a brighter tomorrow.”

The launch ceremony was also graced by Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary, Ramakrishna Math & Mission, and Swami Narasimhananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kozhikode. Swami Suviranandaji said, “Through the ‘Naren Series,’ Abhijit Dasgupta brings to life the extraordinary legacy of Swami Vivekananda in a way that captivates hearts and minds, ensuring his timeless wisdom continues to inspire generations”.

Swami Narasimhanandaji said, “Embark on a transformative journey with the ‘Naren Series’, bridging Swami Vivekananda’s timeless wisdom with the curiosity of today’s youth. Through the lens of a fictitious scientist and an intrepid professor, we delve into Swamiji’s revelations under the peepul tree, weaving the threads that connect microcosm to macrocosm. This is an offering to the seekers of truth and torchbearers of a brighter future.”

The unique format of the series seamlessly blends fictional storytelling and educational dialogues, offering a contemporary and accessible lens through which to view Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy. Leveraging the expertise of diverse professionals, the project aims to deliver an authentic and enriching experience to its audience.

The series’ impact has transcended generations and borders, earning over 26 international recognition for its exceptional contribution to the documentary genre. The extensive list of accolades awarded to “Naren” underscores its exceptional storytelling, dedication to promoting Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

