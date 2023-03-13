Home

RRR For Oscars 2023: Lauren Gottlieb Performs Naatu Naatu With Other Dancers at 95th Academy Awards, Watch Viral Video

RRR For Oscars 2023: India is waiting for the historic moment! Naatu Naatu from the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has truly become a global sensation. At the 95th Academy Awards, ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel announced that if the winners go overboard with their speech, they would be surrounded by a group of dancers shaking their legs to Naatu Naatu song. As soon as host Jimmy started the event, within 15 minutes, a bunch of people came on the stage to perform Naatu Naatu. The video from the Oscars 2023 has gone viral on social media platforms where Lauren Gottlieb along with other performers, represented India with the beautiful rendition of ‘Naatu Naatu’ song at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR song has been nominated under the ‘Best Original Song’ category.

Watch the Naatu Naatu rendition video from Oscars 2023:

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli.

RRR, which stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran is a historical fiction and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.












