Lets Dance Chotu Motu Salman Khans Peppy Nursery Rhyme Track Leaves Netizens in Splits Check Reactions

Let’s Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan’s groovy song Let’s Dance Chotu Motu from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out ahead of the film’s release. The nursery rhyme track is a fun number which is all about celebration. Salman, along with Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Daggubati Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari was seen dancing to the song in traditional attire. He dons a shirt and a lungi in Let’s Dance Chotu Motu. Earlier, the Yentamma song featuring Salman, Daggubati Venkatesh and RRR actor Ram Charan was brutally bashed by netizens for disrespecting South Indian culture. Now, the new song from KKBKKJ also seems to be a meme material for a section of social media users. While some users called out the song as a spoof, die-hard Salman fans defended it and said it was meant for children.

YENTAMMA TRACK WAS CRITICISED FOR DEGRADING SOUTH INDIAN CULTURE

Previously, Yentamma song had received severe backlash. Former test-cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has lashed out at the makers for degrading South Indian culture in the track. He had tweeted “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, boxer Vijendra Singh and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik in crucial roles.

Published Date: April 20, 2023 6:07 PM IST







