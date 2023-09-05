Level up your Waterproofing Game with ‘SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme’ from Asian Paints

Bid adieu to water leakage as Asian Paints dives into action with ‘SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme,’ the ultimate solution for interior waterproofing with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu. With a range of functional features, Hydroloc Xtreme offers unmatched protection against extreme waterproofing issues like dampness and efflorescence. SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme is an easy-to-apply interior waterproofing solution, designed to address all waterproofing needs effortlessly.

In the face of the extreme weather conditions prevailing across the country, Asian Paints steps forward to provide homeowners with a convenient and effective solution for severe waterproofing issues like dampness and efflorescence. Unlike traditional methods that involve breakage of plaster and extensive civil work, Hydroloc Xtreme can be directly applied at the plaster level, Bina Tod Phod ensuring a hassle-free experience and much-needed peace of mind. With its easy application and superior performance, Asian Paints SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme emerges as the ultimate champion of interior waterproofing. Moreover, it comes with an impressive 5-year warranty, assuring protection against dampness and efflorescence, making it the ideal choice for every homeowner.

SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme offers exceptional moisture resistance, making it applicable on substrates with up to 90% moisture content. This high moisture resistance ensures that the product performs optimally, even in challenging conditions.

Speaking about the launch and the TVC, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “At Asian Paints, our utmost priority is to provide our customers with a stress-free life at home. After conducting an extensive market research, we recognized that the process of waterproofing walls can be quite challenging, often involving the risk of breakage. We proudly present Asian Paints ‘SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme’ – the future of interior waterproofing. One of the key advantages of SmartCare Hydroloc Xtreme is its hassle-free and user-friendly nature. This innovative product is a brush able, one-component solution that is ready to use right out of the can, making the application process simple and efficient. Our ultimate goal is to continuously provide our customers with innovative and easy solutions that enhance their living experience”

Find the link to the TVC below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCSbhEvt710

