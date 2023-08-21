Cleaning as you go can make for a delightful cooking experience: Chef Kunal Kapoor shares his tip on keeping the kitchen tidy

A clean kitchen is the foundation of a healthy household, where wellness and vitality thrive. It radiates a sense of order and serenity, making cooking a delightful and stress-free experience. With every surface spotless and every utensil sparkling, the risk of foodborne illnesses diminishes, leaving no room for harmful bacteria to sabotage our well-being. Beyond just cleanliness, a spotless kitchen makes us efficient by helping us find the ingredients and utensils much more conveniently. Everyone loves a clean kitchen because it transforms meal preparation into a joyous affair, where flavours are savoured and memories are made.

Chef Kunal Kapoor, says, “I always believe in the approach of clean as you go and encourage my team to do the same. When everything is in its place and surfaces are clutter-free, it becomes simpler to access ingredients and kitchen tools quickly and it gives you the proper space to move around the kitchen with ease, reducing the chances of accidents and spills. As a chef, I also emphasize the importance of cleaning vessels immediately or soon after cooking to prevent bacteria, fungus, and other potentially harmful elements from growing on the dishes. I prefer using ITC Nimeasy dish wash liquid gel with Lift Off Action and Enzyme Technology, which not only saves time and effort but also eliminates germs while removing tough stains, making the whole cooking process much easier.”

Here are some important reasons why you should have a clean kitchen:

Food Safety: A clean kitchen reduces the risk of foodborne illnesses by preventing cross-contamination and the growth of harmful bacteria. Regularly sanitizing surfaces, utensils, and kitchen equipment ensures that the food prepared and served is safe for consumption.

Efficient Cooking: A tidy and organized kitchen enhances cooking efficiency. When everything is in its place, and surfaces are clutter-free, it becomes easier to find ingredients and kitchen tools quickly. This streamlines the cooking process and saves time, making meal preparation a more enjoyable experience.

Healthy Environment: A clean kitchen promotes a healthier living environment. Proper cleaning and maintenance help control pests and allergens, reducing potential health hazards. A fresh and clean kitchen also encourages better eating habits, as people are more likely to cook and eat at home when the kitchen is welcoming and tidy.

Improved Air Quality: Regularly cleaning kitchen surfaces and ventilation systems improves air quality by removing dust, grease, and other pollutants. A clean kitchen is often associated with well-maintained ventilation systems. Proper ventilation helps remove cooking fumes, excess moisture, and indoor pollutants, promoting better air circulation and quality.

