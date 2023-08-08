TTK Prestige Launches Tri Ply Svachh Handi, the Ultimate Cooker for Efficient & Clean Cooking

TTK Prestige, the legendary brand of durable, innovative, and versatile kitchen appliances, is proud to introduce its latest addition in its cookware collection, the Tri-Ply Svachh Handi. This resilient and effective tri-ply cooker is designed to transform cooking experiences with its distinctive features.

Keeping a clean and hygienic kitchen is a top priority for every home. To simplify this task, it is essential to choose cookware and appliances that facilitate easy cleaning. The Tri-Ply Svachh Handi is one such valuable addition to one’s range of cookware to keep the kitchen immaculate. The spillage control design of the cookware enables effortless and mess-free cooking. Additionally, the innovative deep lid design effectively contains spills and splatters, preventing them from spreading onto the kitchen countertop and stovetop. By minimizing the need for cleanup it not only saves time and effort but also promotes a tidy and organized cooking space.

The construction of the Tri-Ply Svachh Handi with its thick gauge aluminum ensures superior heat distribution guaranteeing even and thorough cooking. Crafted with a robust food-grade stainless-steel inner surface, this cookware excels in durability, making it a dependable companion for all culinary endeavors. Whether it’s a comforting classic dish or a daring new recipe, the Tri-Ply Svachh Handi delivers a perfect dish every time.

Eliminating this hassle of constantly checking pressure levels, the Tri-Ply Svachh Handi features a pressure indicator that provides a clear visual cue, letting users know when it is safe to open.

Prioritizing safety, the Tri-Ply Svachh Handi by TTK Prestige incorporates innovative features to create a hassle-free cooking experience. With a unique pressure indicator and controlled GRS (Gasket Release System), this appliance ensures the gradual release of excess pressure, eliminating any potential mishaps in your kitchen. Designed for versatility, it is compatible with both gas and induction cooktops, allowing users to cook with ease using their preferred method. Additionally, the cool touch weight feature enhances convenience during handling. Prestige has also ensured home cooks no longer have to worry about constantly checking pressure levels. The Tri-Ply Svachh Handi includes a pressure indicator that provides a clear visual cue, ensuring the safe and timely opening of the cooker.

The Tri-Ply Svachh Handi is available in two sizes, the 3.0-liter variant priced at MRP 3,460/- and the 5.0-liter variant priced at MRP 4,375/-.The new range is available across India at Prestige Xclusive locations, select dealer outlets, and the brand’s exclusive online store https://shop.ttkprestige.com/.

About TTK Prestige (https://shop.ttkprestige.com/): TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. The company also bought UK-based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...