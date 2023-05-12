Lisa Ray Reacts to Priyanka Chopras Remarks on Being Cornered by Bollywood Says She is a Bold Woman

Home

Lisa Ray Reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s Remarks on Being ‘Cornered’ by Bollywood, Says ‘She is a Bold Woman’

Lisa Ray recently reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s confession about being ‘cornered’ by Bollywood and called her ‘a bold woman.’

Lisa Ray Calls Priyanka Chopra ‘Bold’ For Her Remarks on Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra is currently basking high over the international acclaim on her spy series Citadel. The actor’s rom com Love Again is also in the buzz as it has her husband Nick Jonas in a special cameo. Her much talked about ‘kiss’ with Nick in the movie also made headlines. Priyanka’s recent revelations about being ‘cornered’ by Bollywood which made her quit the industry and move to Los Angeles. Now, in a recent interview Lisa Ray hailed Priyanka and called the Love Again actor a ‘bold’ and ‘inspiring’ woman.

LISA RAY HEAPS PRAISE ON PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Lisa, in her interaction with Times of India, opened up on facing similar situation like Priyanka. She told “I haven’t had that exact experience, but I have written about my experiences in my book. I refused to play the game and I stood up against a lot of egos in the industry. I won’t say I paid the price for that because I never wanted to be part of mainstream Bollywood, so I was in a very different position. “She further added “I think that Priyanka is definitely a very bold, intelligent, accomplished and driven woman of today and a hope for tomorrow. She inspires the younger generation to pursue their vision, uncompromisingly. That’s another subtle message she gives out. So, I would rather speak on the subtle messages she puts out. Just by being out there, being self-made.”

Priyanka had recalled in Dax Shepard’s podcast that “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” The actor will next be seen in John Cena and Idris Elba starrer Heads of State.

For more updates on Lisa Ray and Priyanka Chopra, check out this space at India.com.















