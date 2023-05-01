Home

Met Gala 2023: List of Indian Celebs Attending, Where to Watch in India, Theme

Met Gala is back again! A fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is known for the glamourous and fashionable biggest night out. Like every year, the event is back with all shine and luster. However, a larger and grander version of this gala will be taking place on May 2, 2023.

Met Gala 2023 Theme

Met Gala 2023’s theme is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. The Met first confirmed the news at a press presentation during Paris Fashion Week in September and, more recently, it announced that the theme of the gala would be “in honour of Karl”.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Will Attend Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra, who met Nick Jonas at the Met Gala 2018, is expected to return this year. Alia Bhatt will also be seen making her debut at Met Gala 2023 and she will be wearing Prabal Gurung creation. Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani are two other Indians who have graced the event’s red carpet in the past and may return.

Where Can You Watch Met Gala 2023 Event?

The Met Gala doesn’t telecast live on TV but is streamed online by Vogue, the magazine that organises it. The event can be watched on a Vogue livestream for anyone who is not in New York. The event will start from 6:30 pm on May 1, 2023. However, in Indian Standard Time, it is supposed to be streamed at around 4:00 am live on May 2, 2023.











