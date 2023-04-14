Home

‘Live a Happy Life With Big Mansion And Rolls Royce’ – Satish Kaushik’s Daughter Reads Out Heartwrenching Letter For Dad

Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika reads out an emotional letter that she wrote to her dad after his death.

Mumbai: Late actor Satish Kaushik‘s family and friends gave a tribute to him on Thursday evening and got together to celebrate his life on his birth anniversary. The event, organised by his good friend and fellow actor Anupam Kher, was also attended by his daughter Vanshika Kaushik and wife Shashi. Other celebs including Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar, Anang Desai and Rakesh Bedi were present at the event to share their little stories about the late actor.

While everyone shared their experiences of working and living their lives with the popular comedian and director, his daughter read out a letter that she had written on the day he got cremated. Vanshika, who’s a teenage girl, made everyone emotional at the event when she took out the photo of the letter and started reading. The letter, as per a report published in ETimes, read, “Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive (sic).”

It further read, “I don’t know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know what my friends will say. What if they make fun of me? Please come into my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, and a Lamborghini. You will eat great food. We will meet in 90 years again. Please don’t take re-birth, I will meet you in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world’s best dad ever.”

SATISH KAUSHIK’S DAUGHTER WROTE A LETTER AND PUT IT IN HIS HANDS DURING CREMATION

Vanshika had written the letter and put it in the hands of her father that day. She shared an extremely close bond with him. In his speech a few days after his death, Kher mentioned that Satish wanted to see his daughter getting settled and married in life. At the event on Thursday, Azmi narrated an incident from the COVID times when Kaushik was so stressed about his daughter that he called her up and asked for help.

The daily quoted the actor saying, “Satish loved his daughter. I was in Budapest and I got a call from him, he was crying and he said, ‘I have got Covid and Vanshika has also got Covid’. They are not allowing us to stay together and what will the little girl do alone if she is quarantined? So, do something warna main mar jaaunga (I will die) if they separate me from my daughter’.”

Satish Kaushik died on March 9 in Delhi. He played Holi with his friends in Mumbai a day before and left to meet his friend in the capital a day later. He suffered a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace!











