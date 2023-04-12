Home

‘Lost My Voice’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens up on Her Health Condition Ahead of Shaakuntalam Release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her health condition ahead of Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam release.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens up on Her Health Condition: Samantha Ruth Prabhu left no stones unturned while promoting her new movie Shaakuntalam. Th actor has been receiving positive reviews for her performance in the movie. The first reactions are all praise for Samantha’s performance in Gunasekhar’s magnum opus. However, the Shaakuntalam actor also revealed that she is ‘down with fever’ and lost her ‘voice’ as the promotional events have taken a toll on her health. She revealed how she has been coping with the hectic professional schedules ahead of the release of hr epic love story based on Kalidasa’s play Shakuntala.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S WELL WISHERS ASK HER TO TAKE CARE OF HEALTH

Samantha tweeted “(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. (2/2) Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening… will miss you (red heart emoji).” A netizen tweeted “Nothing is more important than your health.. Although there is no time, on the one hand you participated in the busy schedules of shootings & on the other hand you have done #Shaakuntalam promotions beyond your strength.. Take care of your health.” A fan wrote “We are always here to support you Sam no matter what we love you always.” Another user commented “Get well soon Sam, our love and prayers are always with you.” A fans also posted a sweet comment which read “Take your own time and recover, please!”. Samantha travelled to Mumbai and Hyderabad for the promotion of Shaakuntalam. She recently unveiled the new trailer of Shaakuntalam. On Instagram, Samantha posted the new trailer and captioned it, “Get ready to embark on an epic journey of love #Shaakuntalam worldwide release on April 14 in 3D & 2D.”

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU PLAYS TITULAR ROLE IN EPIC ROMANCE

Shaakuntalam is based on ancient sage Kalidasa’ play Shakuntala. Samnatha plays the titular role in the Tollywood historical romance. The story is derived in saint Ved Vyasa’s Mahabharata. It is about the relationship between Shakuntala and Dushyant, whose son Bharata led to the naming of our country by the same name. It is one of the most classic tales from our texts. The play is enacted even today in theatres and every artist brings his or her own version to it. Samantha’s performance had sky high expectations due to the success of her past release Yashoda. Now, netizens can’t stop praising her in the Gunasekhar directorial. A twitter handle wrote, “#Shaakuntalam Review: The brilliance of the film is the cast – their performance, charisma and the way they looked. Let’s start with our Dushyanth – @ActorDevMohan Honestly, he came across as a surprise, it didn’t feel like we were watching him for the first time. (1/11).” Another user tweeted “#Shaakuntalam Premier review by family audience Positivity everywhere @Samanthaprabhu2 this is going to be a next big thing for you for sure.”

Samantha will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Shaakuntalam will be releasing in in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D on April 14, 2023.

