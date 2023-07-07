Home

Lust Stories 2 Actress Amruta Subhash Recalls Anurag Kashyap Asked About Her Period Dates While Filming Steamy Scenes

Amruta Subhash Recalls Anurag Kashyap Asked About Her Period Dates: Amruta Subhash, who has been winning accolades for her short The Mirror. The Konkona Sen Sharma directorial is part of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Amruta’s bold and uninhibited depiction of a maid who has sexual relations with her married employer is being hailed by cinephiles. The actress also showcased her acting prowess by essaying the role of a simpleton mother in Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd. Lust Stories is a franchise known for its sex scenes. Amruta recently recalled her conversation with Anurag Kashyap during Sacred Games Season 2.

AMRUTA SUBHASH RECALLS HER SEX SCENE IN SACRED GAMES SEASON 2

The Lust Stories 2 actress portrayed a RAW agent in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer web show. In one of the sequences her character ends up getting intimate with her colleague. Speaking about the same with Neena Gupta and Tilotama Shome, Amruta told, “My first sex scene was with Anurag, Sacred Games 2. Ye baat hi nahi thi ki woh mard hai ya aurat hai (It did not matter whether he was a man or a woman). The way he was extremely sensitive. He was the one to ask me aapke periods kaunse din hain, uske aas paas woh sex scene mat rakho (When are your periods? Let’s not schedule the scene for those dates). Periods ke dauraan aap scene karoge (You’ll do that during periods)? He asked that! How sensitive.”

AMRUTA SUBHASH DEDICATED EMOTIONAL NOTE TO KONKONA SEN SHARMA

Amruta recently dedicated a heartfelt note to Konkona and wrote, “Thank you for the love, Koko. Thank you for some of the best days of my life. I have always loved your talent from a distance. Seema (Amruta’s character in The Mirror) gave me an opportunity to come closer to you not only as a director but as a person. While others are debating whether you are a better actor or a director, I think you are both and much, much more than that. That is rare Koko. After all these years in the industry, I have seen many successful people but very few gave that ‘more’ than l am talking about… how do I put that ‘more’ in words…. Thanks for your unconditional love, and your large heart. I know very few people in the Hindi industry. Even before #LustStories2 came out, I have seen you at some parties going out of your way and introducing me to some amazing people with so much affection in these parties, sometimes there comes a time when you are alone and lost, those times, you have appeared from nowhere and asked me, ‘Amruta, are you okay? You want something… come let’s dance!’ The dance has begun Koko…yes…let’s dance!”

Amruta’s segment in Lust Stories 2 also stars Tilotama Shome and Shrikant Yadav in crucial roles. The series is streaming on Netflix.

Amruta's segment in Lust Stories 2 also stars Tilotama Shome and Shrikant Yadav in crucial roles. The series is streaming on Netflix.
















