Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex Periods

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex, Periods

Lust Stories 2 actress Neena Gupta recently revealed her mother never spoke to her about sex, periods.

Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex, Periods
Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex, Periods

Neena Gupta Reveals Her Mom Never Spoke to Her About Sex: The sequel to the anthology movie series Lust Stories is back and audiences are eagerly waiting for the OTT release. The trailer has generated a lot of curiosity among audiences. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s chemistry, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta’s screen presence is also being hailed in the trailer. Neena, who played bold characters in her films and redefined gender portrayals in films like Badhaai Do, is one again playing a progressive role in Lust Stories 2. She plays the role of a mature grandmother in Lust Stories 2 who gives her honest and unfiltered views about pre-marital sex.

LUST STORIES 2 ACTRESS NEENA GUPTA OPENS UP ON SEX, PERIODS

In an interaction with The Indian Express, Neena said, “Because if it was not dadi maa saying what I am saying then it would not have any impact. That is why it was important for a dadi maa to say these things which we have said in the film.” He further added, “We didn’t know anything about sex. My mother never told me about what is sex, she never told me what are periods. When I was in college, my mother used to be so strict that she would not even let me go to watch a movie with my girlfriends… In the earlier times, the girl was given some information before she got married. They were told what would happen on the first night, so that she isn’t scared or the guy doesn’t run away. However, even then, women were told it was their job to deliver children and how they need to fulfil their ‘duty’ when their husband asks for sex.”

Lust Stories 2 is directed by Amit R Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film will be releasing on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

For more updates on Lust Stories 2, check out this space at India.com










Source link

Previous article
UP CM Adityanath Unveils MotoGP Bharat First Ticket, Cheapest Ticket To Cost Rs 800
Next article
Celebrating a Remarkable Journey of Beauty, Grace, and Empowerment on23rd June 2023,Kolkata
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights