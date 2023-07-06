Home

Lust Stories 2: Konkona Sensharma Shares Her Excitement On Success Of Her Short Film The Mirror

Konkona Sensharma’s short film, titled The Mirror, was a part of Lust Stories 2. It has been receiving acclaim for its brave depiction of lust through a female gaze.

Konkana Sensharma made her directorial debut with Death In The Gunj. (Credits: Instagram)

Konkona Sensharma made a comeback after seven years to showcase her directorial prowess with a short film for the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Her short, titled The Mirror, has been receiving applause for its brave depiction of lust through a female gaze. Konkana Sensharma’s short is a testament to the actress’ undeniable talent for filmmaking. Now, in a conversation with News18 Showsha, Sensharma spoke about the rave reviews that her short has been receiving. The actress also opened up on some of her personal favourites when it comes to films.

Konkana Sensharma Speaks About Lust Stories 2 Success

Sharing the excitement, Konkana Sensharma said, “I’m so amazed. It’s so lovely to see all kinds of people like the film and connect with. I enjoy content that’s a little thought-provoking. I enjoy things that I haven’t seen before, things that are under-represented and under-explored. Those are things that are exciting to watch for me. And that’s something I tried doing with The Mirror too, showcasing things that we haven’t really dealt with and things that are slightly dangerous.”

Konkona Sensharma As A Director

Konkona Sensharma kicked off her directorial journey with A Death In The Gunj (2017), which starred Vikrant Massey in the lead. While speaking about her short in Lust Stories 2, the actress said that she has been receiving messages from people telling her it’s her film which has made desire a topic at dinner table conversations. “I enjoy that kind of thinking. I’m so overwhelmed. I’m so happy. I don’t know if it’s the little social media bubble but I’m just basking in all the love,” she added.

Konkona Sensharma’s Favourite Films

The actress also spoke about her collaboration with Mubi for their second edition of ‘Handpicked By’. Konkona Sensharma will handpick seven diverse films for Mubi with present distinct cinematic content that will compel cinephiles to indulge in her creative films. The actress revealed she has picked two films for extremely personal reasons. While elaborating about the films, she said, “I’ve included two films, Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid (1921) and The 400 Blows (1959), for my son.”

She believes that these films have compassion and are very easy to connect even though they have no dialogue. She also says that The 400 Blows and Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid are important for kids as they create empathy. Another film picked by her is the French film Jules Et Jim (1962), which Konkana claims had “a very strong impact” on her.

Lust Stories 2

Speaking about Lust Stories 2, the four short films explore lust in different scenarios but through the lens of its female protagonists. Konkana Sensharma’s short stars Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash in the lead roles. The other segments have Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra in the pivotal roles.















