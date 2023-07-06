Home

Made In Heaven Season 2 Announced After 4 Years But Annoyed Fans Ask ‘Still Coming Soon?’

Made in Heaven Season 2 announcement (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Made in Heaven Season 2: The season of weddings is going to be back on Amazon Prime Video as the makers of ‘Made In Heaven‘ just made an official announcement regarding its next season. The new season is in the works for four years now and the makers finally released the poster of the series, with ‘COMING SOON’ written in big and bold letters. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the lead, the second season of Made in Heaven will continue to push boundaries and break stereotypes around Indian weddings. However, there are going to be more heartbreaks, extra passion, some romance, and tons of highs and lows in the lives of its much-loved characters.

Made in Heaven Season 2 is an Emmy-nominated series and is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The new poster of the season shows a bouquet of dried red roses dropped on a mud floor. The scattered dried rose leaves further underlines what the audience should expect from the new season. Seems like the second season of MIH is going to focus more on the complexities of relationships and complicated emotions, further expanding the idea of ‘not everything is always happy and rosy in a relationship.’

Check The Official Announcement of Made In Heaven Season 2 Here:

Meanwhile, even though the fans seem excited about the announcement, many also believe that they have already waited long enough for the second season. A section of the viewers expressed their disappointment with the makers for delaying the season so much. Taking to the comments section on the Instagram post, one user wrote, “Still coming soon? By this time you should have given us date already (sic).” Another wrote, “I’m legally sueing you guys for this. What do you mean by coming soon (sic)?” One fan added, “Took you guys forever (sic).”

The makers haven’t yet announced the exact release date of Made In Heaven Season 2. The series is expected to premiere around the festive season this year. Apart from Sobhita and Arjun, the show also features Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Jim Sarbh, and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Made In Heaven Season 2!















