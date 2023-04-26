Madhoo Reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhus Shaakuntalam Box Office Failure It Hurts

Home

Madhoo Reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam Box Office Failure: ‘It Hurts’

Madhoo recently reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam Box Office failure and expressed her disappointment.

Madhoo Reacts to Shaakuntalam Box Office Failure: Madhoo, who plays a crucial role in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam, recently expressed disappointment over the film’s box office debacle. The actor plays apsara (angel from heaven) Menaka and Samantha’s mother in the epic drama inspired by ancient Indian texts. Madhoo, in one of her recent interviews told that the film has underperformed despite the earnest and honest efforts of the makers. She confessed about being hurt by the dull performance of the film which led to its commercial failure. The Shaakuntalam actor also gave example of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and RRR which had unexpected magnanimous success.

MADHOO SAYS SHE IS HURT BY SHAAKUNTALAM BOX OFFICE FAILURE

In an interaction with DNA, she said “I feel very sad that Shakuntalam has underperformed because the makers and producers gave it all. From the pre-production to release, unhone kahi bhi us picture ko dheela nahi chhoda. After shooting and dubbing, they spent an entire year on CGI (computer-generated imagery). They never took the process for granted and made sure to make it a visual treat. While shooting, I saw they never gave any stress to artists or technicians. They took care of our comfort as well.” She further added “Shakuntalam has a strong South Indian flavour, with mythology. Ab Baahubali chali… RRR chali gayi… jab koi picture chal jaati hai, toh you don’t know.. logic nahi hota (Bahubali, RRR worked. There is no exact reason behind the success of a film). Nobody expected that Baahubali would be such a gigantic hit. Aachi bhi bani ho toh bhi itna bada success kisi ne expect nahi kiya tha (Even if the film is good, no one had expected it to be a big hit). We never anticipated that the film would underperform at the box office. So it just hurts you because this is the film where everyone worked really hard.” The Gunasekhar directorial was made over a budget of Rs 50 Crore but could not garner more than Rs 10 Crore at the box office.

SHAAKUNTALAM IS BASED ON KALIDASA’S SHAKUNTALA

Shaakuntalam is based on ancient sage Kalidasa’ play Shakuntala. Samnatha plays the titular role in the Tollywood historical romance. The story is derived in saint Ved Vyasa’s Mahabharata. It is about the relationship between Shakuntala and Dushyant, whose son Bharata led to the naming of our country by the same name. It is one of the most classic tales from our texts. The play is enacted even today in theatres and every artist brings his or her own version to it. Samantha’s performance had sky high expectations due to the success of her past release Yashoda.

Madhoo is popular for her roles in films like Phool Aur Kaante, Roja, Allari Priyudu, Yodha, and S. Shankar’s Tamil hit Gentleman. She also played a crucial role in Kangana Ranaut-Arvind Swamy starrer Thalaivi, based on the life of former CM of Tamil Nadu, late J. Jayalalithaa.

Shaakuntalam released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D on April 14, 2023.

