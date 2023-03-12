Madhuri Dixit’s mother died at the age of 90 on Saturday morning. Further details are awaited about the cause of her death.

Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Snehlata Dixit Passes Away at 90

Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Snehlata Dixit: Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday morning. Her last rites will be performed on Sunday. Madhuri and her husband Dr Sriram Nene in a joint statement told India Today “Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.” The details about the cause of her death are awaited.

This is a developing story.












